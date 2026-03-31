A PRISONER jailed for assault and making threats will be released in front of thousands tomorrow during a Holy Week procession.

After serving a two and a half year prison sentence, Jose R. C. has been selected as the convict that will be freed during this year’s Jesus El Rico procession in Malaga.

Typically the inmate released during Holy Week is one that was convicted for non-violent crimes however this year this is not the case.

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Jose R. C. was sentenced in 2024 as the perpetrator of an offence of bodily harm. He was given a year and six months’ imprisonment and an additional year for threatening behaviour that occurred in 2020.

On top of these sentences, the court prohibited him from making contact with, or getting within 500 metres of, the victim.

Now this inmate has received his pardon from Spain’s cabinet and will kneel on the steps of Malaga Cathedral, before the images of Jesus El Rico and the Virgen del Amor at its doors, before being let go.

Hundreds before him have been released in the same way with this tradition dating back to the 18th century.

It all started in 1759 when a plague killed many and left others severely ill.

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With no healthy men to carry religious thrones, all Holy Week processions were cancelled.

Upon hearing this news, inmates at Malaga jail asked King Carlos III if they could leave their cells to carry an image of Jesus El Rico through the streets. In doing so, the parade would be able to go ahead.

This plea was however denied as authorities feared the prisoners would escape during the event.

Ironically, the inmates then staged a mutiny, broke out of jail, headed to the church, took the statue of Jesus El Rico and carried it through the streets of Malaga.

They walked around the areas that were most affected by the devastating plague with the image on their shoulders before returning to their cells.

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Not a single prisoner escaped and so, impressed by this devotion and the fact that the plague allegedly subsided soon after the incident, the King stated that the Brotherhood of El Rico would have the right to release a prisoner during Holy Week every year.

In recent history this promise has only been broken during the Spanish Civil War and temporarily in 2017 due to procedural issues.

Nowadays the ceremony occurs on Holy Wednesday and sees the released inmate stand before the statue of Jesus El Rico whose articulated arm gives them a blessing.

To get to this point they go through a pardon process.

In Jose R. C.’s case this included analysis of the reports of the sentencing court and the public prosecutor’s office.

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Reports from prison authorities noted his good behaviour while in jail.

Jose R. C.’s pardon was approved last Tuesday and he will be freed tomorrow.

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