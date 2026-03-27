27 Mar, 2026
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27 Mar, 2026 @ 14:16
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Eight arrested in dawn raids across Spain and Scotland following two-year probe into organised crime

by
Guardia Civil

THE OPERATION started off at 4am on Friday, with officers carrying out simultaneous raids in Glasgow, Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Barcelona and Malaga.

The cross-border crackdown was led by Police Scotland working alongside Spain’s Guardia Civil, with support from Eurojust.

Specialist detectives from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism unit moved in after more than two years of behind-the-scenes investigation.

Eight men aged between 35 and 64 were arrested in Scotland on suspicion of offences including organised crime, drugs and money laundering.

READ MORE: Malaga sex predator lured ‘good-looking’ vulnerable young migrant men into car with promises of ‘easy money’ robbing tourists

One of the suspects is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court, while the other seven are set to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on March 30.

Spanish police also made five arrests as part of the same operation, although details about those detained have not yet been made public.

READ MORE: WATCH: Spanish and Moroccan police dismantle jihadist cell that ‘planned lone-wolf terrorist attack’

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said the early-morning raids were the result of years of work and close cooperation between agencies.

He said: “Today’s operation is the result of extensive investigatory work over a number of years and we will continue to utilise detectives and specialists from across Police Scotland as our efforts continues.”

He added: “I hope this day of action makes it clear to those intent on being involved in serious and organised crime that we will not give up and you will be brought to justice.”

He continued: “Enforcement action is just one area of our work and we will continue to use every tool and tactic available to relentlessly pursue anyone involved in serious criminality.”

READ MORE: Marbella: How the Costa del Sol’s glitziest resort became a global HQ of organised crime where gang culture has spiralled out of control

Police Scotland in action during the raid

He also highlighted international cooperation, saying: “We continue to work closely with our colleagues in partner agencies, including the National Crime Agency and the Guardia Civil, by sharing information, resources and intelligence in stamping out illegal activity.”

The probe is also separate from last year’s killings of two Scottish gang figures in southern Spain.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

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