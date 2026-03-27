27 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Mar, 2026 @ 12:15
··
1 min read

Malaga sex predator lured ‘good-looking’ vulnerable young migrant men into car with promises of ‘easy money’ robbing tourists

by

POLICIA Nacional officers have arrested a 42-year-old man in Malaga for the alleged sexual assault of two vulnerable young men he lured into his vehicle.

The suspect is accused of targeting his victims separately near a municipal homeless shelter in the west of the city.

He allegedly enticed them into his car by offering them agricultural work or promising ‘easy money’ by helping him steal from tourists.

READ MORE: Malaga hospital at breaking point: Patients are waiting 65 hours and being treated in corridors, staff claim

Once inside, he drove them to secluded areas where he made sexual propositions before attacking them both.

One of the victims, a young man from Mali who holds international protection status in Spain, managed to escape by leaping from the moving vehicle after the suspect began touching him.

His vital testimony led investigators to the predator, who had already abducted a second vulnerable man.

The second victim, a 20-year-old with limited cognitive understanding, had been reported missing by his mother on March 17.

READ MORE: Malaga true crime: Italian serial abuser awaiting trial for walling up one ex is sentenced to 24 years for murdering another

Given the young man’s vulnerabilities, police immediately treated his disappearance as disturbing and launched a desperate search.

The victim spent a week at the mercy of his attacker before a local patrol finally located him in the city on March 23 and reunited him with his family.

Following his rescue, the Policia Nacional Homicide Group tracked the suspect to his home in Malaga and arrested him on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Malaga moves towards transforming usually dry Guadalmedina river into a series of criss-crossing garden plaza bridges

Investigators believe the man deliberately sought out young, vulnerable and ‘good-looking’ men to satisfy his sexual desires.

The suspect was handed over to the courts on Thursday.

Detectives have kept the investigation open and have not ruled out the involvement of third parties or the discovery of further victims.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Relief for hotly-anticipated Semana Santa celebrations: Rain to stay away for much of Spain with temperatures climbing to toasty 26C in Andalucia

Previous Story

Relief for hotly-anticipated Semana Santa celebrations: Rain to stay away for much of Spain with temperatures climbing to toasty 26C in Andalucia

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop