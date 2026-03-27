SEMANA Santa is set to have a dry and sunny start in Andalucia, with state weather agency Aemet predicting a stubborn Atlantic anticyclone will keep rain firmly at bay.

Daytime temperatures are expected to sit comfortably between 22C and 23C across much of the region, while Sevilla could see the mercury climb to a toasty 26C in the first half of the week.

Malaga may be slightly cooler than usual due to patchy clouds, while clearer skies elsewhere will bring a sharp drop in temperatures overnight.

Visitors are advised to bring a jacket, as temperatures can drop significantly in the evening.

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Clear skies ahead for Andalucia’s iconic Holy Week celebrations. CC Wikipedia Koppchen

Although the odd shower can’t be completely ruled out, Aemet says the overall pattern will remain settled with the high-pressure system unlikely to shift during the seven days of Holy Week.

This predicted sunny weather will come as welcome news for the thousands who are preparing to line Andalucia’s streets for Semana Santa processions.

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