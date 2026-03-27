TOURISM on the Costa del Sol has taken a dip so far this year, with hotel occupancy dropping across the board and some areas of Marbella barely filling a third of their rooms.

The latest figures from the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS) show that average occupancy across the Malaga province fell to 66.51% in February.

This represents a drop of more than five points compared to the same month last year, when hotels reported 71.56% occupancy.

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The luxury enclave of Marbella and neighbouring Benahavis suffered the most dramatic slump, recording a dismal 39.03% occupancy rate last month.

In stark contrast, Malaga city and Rincon de la Victoria enjoyed a booming February, leading the province with 81.02% of their hotel beds filled.

The association noted a ‘contained’ demand from domestic holidaymakers, who made up just 28.64% of visitors, leaving the foreign tourists to prop up the local economy.

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Hoteliers are now bracing for a disappointing Easter period, blaming ongoing chaos with the high-speed rail network connecting Malaga and Madrid for a sharp decline in domestic bookings.

AEHCOS estimates an occupancy rate of 78.03% for the peak Easter dates between April 2 and 6, a noticeable drop from the 83.22% recorded in 2025.

“The current situation of the railway connection is clearly conditioning the evolution of reservations, especially in the national market, which has a determining weight in Easter,” a spokesperson for the hotel group said.

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They added that while last year was blighted by bad weather, the current forecast is favourable, proving that the slump is tied to transport infrastructure rather than the climate.

However, there is a silver lining for the struggling Marbella and Benahavis area, which is expected to bounce back to lead the province during the upcoming Easter week with an estimated 86% occupancy.

The association warned that connectivity is a ‘strategic element’ for the Costa del Sol and that the current train crisis is having an immediate and damaging effect on the tourism industry.

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