HOLIDAYMAKERS heading to Spain for a well-needed break should expect travel disruption from today as thousands of airport staff prepare to launch industrial action.

Ground staff and baggage handlers from two major companies are set to walkout to coincide with the beginning of Semana Santa celebrations – one of the busiest weeks of the year for travel companies with millions of locals and tourists passing through Spain’s airports.

Staff belonging to Groundforce have called an indefinite strike from today, March 27.

The walkout impacts Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the select hours of 5am to 7am, 11am to 5pm and 10pm to midnight.

The General Workers’ Union (UGT) have also announced strike action on March 28 and 29, and April 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 for around 3,000 workers employed by the Menzies group.

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Barcelona El-Prat is expected to be severely impacted by the strikes. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Union representatives say workers are furious over poor working conditions and the application of collective agreements for ground handling services.

Passengers are being warned to expect longer queues at check-in, delays to baggage loading and unloading, plus slower boarding – all of which increase the risk of frustrating knock-on delays.

The government will enforce minimum service requirements to prevent a wave of cancellations, although this move is unlikely to prevent delays.

Holidaymakers are urged to check their flight status and arrive early, especially if travelling with check-in baggage.

Some of Spain’s busiest airports including Barcelona El-Prat, Sevilla, Palma de Mallorca, Madrid-Barajas, Malaga and Alicante are set to be most affected by the strikes.

The two companies involved also operate at several smaller airports including Zaragoza, Santiago de Compostela, Bilbao and key holiday hubs in the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands.

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