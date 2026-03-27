27 Mar, 2026
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27 Mar, 2026 @ 10:30
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Malaga’s favourite foodie son and Michelin-starred chef takes on his fourth restaurant in ancient building owned by a Genoa aristocrat

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MALAGA’s food scene has had an exciting boost after the city’s favourite Michelin-starred chef stepped in to transform an 18th century hotel restaurant.

Dani Carnero, owner of award-winning La Cosmopolita, La Cosmo and Kaleja, has taken the reins at Balausta – a beautiful space in historic Solecio Palace.

The charming building, just off Plaza de la Merced, was built in 1789 by Genoa aristocrat Felix Solesio, who commissioned the same architect who built Ronda’s famous new bridge.

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Carnero joined the team six months ago to train the restaurant’s existing chefs and help craft a new menu designed to ‘surprise and delight’.

The revamped offerings focus on shareable plates and inventive reinterpretations of classic Andalucian dishes.

Carnero – whose restaurant Kaleja won its first Michelin star in 2022 – promises the changes will honour tradition while injecting a ‘contemporary spark’.

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“We are united by our love for Malaga, for its cuisine, and for the way the dining table is understood here: as a place of gathering, emotion, and authenticity,” Carnero explained.

With a recently opened terrace Balausta t is poised to become a hotspot for both locals and visitors alike.

The menu currently showcases Andalucian classics with a modern twist, including delicate prawn croquettes and seabass tartare.

Click here to read more Food & Drink News from The Olive Press.

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I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

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