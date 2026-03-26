UK pub giant Wetherspoon will open two new bars in Spain after ‘successful’ Costa Blanca debut

UK PUB operator J D Wetherspoon is to open two bars at Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

This follows on from February’s opening of the company’s first bar in Spain at Alicante-Elche airport.

It was the first Wetherspoon venture outside the British Isles.

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ALICANTE-ELCHE OPENING, FEBRUARY

The first of the two Barcelona pubs is set to open at Terminal 1 in September 2026 and the second in Terminal 2 in January 2027.

The bars- as yet unnamed- will have a combined area of more than 5,700 sq ft and have room for almost 600 customers.

They will be operated by Ibersol Group, one of the largest franchised brand operators in Spanish and Portuguese travel.

Wetherspoon says the menu will include many meals available in their UK pubs, including breakfast dishes, burgers and pizzas, as well as local dishes plus real ales.

SIR TIM MARTIN

Company founder and chairman, Sir Tim Martin, said: “We are delighted to have secured two fantastic sites at Barcelona airport.”

“In the short time since opening, our pub at Alicante airport has proven popular with travellers and we are confident we can replicate that at our two new pubs in Barcelona.”

“We aim to open a number of pubs overseas in the coming months and years, including those at airports.”

The two Barcelona bars will be open daily between 5am and 11pm and will each have their own unique carpet design.

Food will be served up to an hour before closing.

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