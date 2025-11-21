British pub giant Wetherspoon’s to open its first bar in Spain at Costa Blanca airport

JD WETHERSPOON has announced its first-ever pub in mainland Europe will be at Alicante-Elche airport.

The outlet has been named Castell de Santa Barbera after the famous Alicante city landmark.

It is set to open at the Costa Blanca airport at the end of January and will be located in the airside departure area.

READ MORE:

WETHERSPOON BOSS, SIR TIM MARTIN

The facility will offer almost 1,000 m2 of customer space on one level, alongside an external terrace with seating.

The bar will be open every day between 6am and 9pm.

It will offer traditional pub food, including English fry ups and burgers, alongside some popular local dishes such as garlic prawns and Spanish omelette.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Sir Tim Martin said: “We are very much looking forward to opening our first overseas pub.”

“We believe it will be popular with people travelling home from Alicante airport,” he added.

Martin said the Alicante pub will mark the start of Wetherspoon’s expansion overseas.

“We aim to open a number of pubs overseas in the coming months and years, including those at airports,” he said.

Alicante-Elche airport has seen record passenger numbers this year with a third of travellers coming from the UK- staying at resorts like Benidorm.

The airport has been expanding its range of catering outlets over the last two years to serve larger numbers using the facility.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.