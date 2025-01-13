Expanded Costa Blanca airport terminal will have dedicated area for UK flights and other non-Schengen zone services

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport’s terminal will be expanded to include a dedicated area for UK flights and other non-Schengen zone services.

The Transport Ministry promised the enhancement last year after rejecting calls for a second runway.

It has now allocated €20 million for detailed plans to be drafted.

ALICANTE MAYOR, LUIS BARCALA

The airport set a new passenger record number in 2024 and the Ministry says the expansion of the terminal plus taxiways will ‘aim to meet future demand, improve passenger service quality and boost operational efficiency.’

Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala, said: “I welcome the news which will allow the airport to cater for its growing number of users, but we still need a second runway comparable to what Malaga has.”

Valencian Tourist Minister, Marian Cano, said the news was a ‘step in the right direction, but insufficient due to no progress over a second runway and the lack of a rail link to the airport’.

Once the plan has been drafted and the go-ahead given for construction, the work will be carried out within the national airport investment plan starting as soon as 2027.

The extension of the current terminal building will involve using the airport’s previous terminal which would absorb non-Schengen area services.

The Schengen area allows for no passport checks between EU member countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland who belong to the European Free Trade Association.

It means that the new terminal zone will accommodate UK arrivals and departures with airport operator Aena saying it will allow ‘future demand for non-Schengen arrivals to be managed’.

A centralised border control would be created while the current terminal will gain space for its security area,

New technology would see the installation of Automated Tray Return Systems (ATRS) machinery which will shorten waiting times.

A new cabin baggage detection system will also eliminate the need to remove electronic devices and liquids from suitcases during inspections.

The expanded terminal will have shops and catering as well as a dedicated VIP lounge for non-Schengen area passengers, in addition to the existing VIP lounge.