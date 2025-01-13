5 bedroom Villa for sale in Benitachell / Benitatxell with pool garage – € 449,995

This spacious villa is located in Benitachell and has panoramic views of El Montgó, the surrounding mountains and the pretty village opposite. You will be walking distance or a short drive to the local amenities including a supermarket, the village centre with a weekly market, the health centre, post office, restaurants and also sports facilities for tennis, pádel, swimming and a golf course. Both Moraira and Javea are only ten minutes away by car. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, there is off-street parking for two cars and behind the villa there is a park (green belt) so you are not… See full property details

Villa

Benitachell / Benitatxell, Alicante

5 beds 3 baths

€ 449,995