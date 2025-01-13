Cyber scammer arrested over €1.3m con which cheated 12 people in Spain

A UKRAINIAN woman has been arrested in Orihuela(Alicante province) over a €1.3 million cyber scam involving a bogus investment company.

International arrest warrants have been issued for two other Ukrainian females for their involvement in the con.

Charges include fraud, forging documents and money laundering.

READ MORE:

ORIHUELA ARREST

The arrest came after a complaint from a scam victim in Mazarron(Murcia) who contacted the alleged investment firm via social media.

The company offered deals with cryptocurrencies and other financial products, with large profits promised from small investments.

The woman put in a small amount and was bombarded by requests for more money via ‘unique’ opportunities.

She decided to withdraw what she had put in, but realised she had been duped when she couldn’t get her money back.

The Guardia Civil followed the cash trail and discovered investments were transferred to different bank accounts taken out in company names.

They then ended up in banks based in Eastern Europe, with the names of account holders and the companies all turning out to be fake.

Inquiries revealed there were 11 other victims around Spain including in Madrid, Valencia, Cordoba, Mallorca, and Tenerife.