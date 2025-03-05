5 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Mar, 2025 @ 16:15
··
1 min read

‘Cowboy mechanic’ accused of swindling British expats out of thousands of euros quits Spain

by
'Cowboy mechanic' accused of swindling British expats out of thousands of euros flees Spain

AN alleged ‘cowboy mechanic’ accused of swindling dozens of British expats out of thousands of euros has left Spain for a new life in the UK.

Brit Mikey Brierley- previously based in Almoradi(Alicante province)- allegedly faked having to order in parts for repairs while leaving vehicles parked up and untouched for months.

The grease-monkey also allegedly used customers’ cars as ‘replacement vehicles’ when other clients became stranded on the roadside.

READ MORE:

Alleged 'cowboy mechanic' accused of swindling dozens of expats out of thousands of euros on the Costa Blanca
ROGUE MECHANIC, BRIERLEY(Facebook image)

Victims have contacted the Olive Press to say that Brierley and has family have moved to the London area.

A ‘for rent’ sign has appeared on the Almoradi property where he lived.

He was being taken to court after 40 alleged victims found each other online.

One person. Gary Crumb- previously told the Olive Press that he was conned out of €3,000 for work which was not completed.

Another victim claimed losses of around €2,500 for parts and services that were not required.

Brierley has been in court before- with a judge awarding €3,710 in compensation to a client of his a year ago, but she never got the money.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Irish expat in Spain says his mental health is 'far better' despite 'much lower' salary
Previous Story

Irish expat in Spain says his mental health is ‘far better’ despite ‘much lower’ salary

Next Story

New Trump agricultural tariffs set to hit Spain’s €3.5 billion in exports to the USA

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop