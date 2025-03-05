‘Cowboy mechanic’ accused of swindling British expats out of thousands of euros quits Spain

AN alleged ‘cowboy mechanic’ accused of swindling dozens of British expats out of thousands of euros has left Spain for a new life in the UK.

Brit Mikey Brierley- previously based in Almoradi(Alicante province)- allegedly faked having to order in parts for repairs while leaving vehicles parked up and untouched for months.

The grease-monkey also allegedly used customers’ cars as ‘replacement vehicles’ when other clients became stranded on the roadside.

ROGUE MECHANIC, BRIERLEY(Facebook image)

Victims have contacted the Olive Press to say that Brierley and has family have moved to the London area.

A ‘for rent’ sign has appeared on the Almoradi property where he lived.

He was being taken to court after 40 alleged victims found each other online.

One person. Gary Crumb- previously told the Olive Press that he was conned out of €3,000 for work which was not completed.

Another victim claimed losses of around €2,500 for parts and services that were not required.

Brierley has been in court before- with a judge awarding €3,710 in compensation to a client of his a year ago, but she never got the money.