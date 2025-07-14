UK sunseekers boost Costa Blanca airport to all-time June record

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport set a new passenger record for June with 1.9 million travellers- up 8.4% on a year earlier.

Over a third of the passengers came from the United Kingdom with a total of 656,000 people.

Germany came a distant second with 113,350 followed by the Netherlands with 106,442 and Poland on 90.371.

Domestic services last month registered just 229,920 travellers- down 3.2% compared to the same month in 2024.

Alicante-Elche airport also recorded a June monthly record for flights with 11,730 services which was an increase of 7.1% over 12 months.

The first half of the year clocked 9.2 million passengers- an increase of 10.3% on 2024’s figures.

It was the only double-digit percentage rise among the top five airports in the country’s network operated by Aena.

Elsewhere Madrid airport had 32.6 million passengers- a 3% increase- followed by Barcelona airport on 27.1 million- a rise of 4.2%;.

Palma de Mallorca was on 14.5 million up to June- a 2.2% increase- and then Malaga with 12.3 million- a 7.8% increase- followed by Alicante-Elche.

