14 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Jul, 2025 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

UK sunseekers boost Costa Blanca airport to all-time June record

by
UK sunseekers boost Costa Blanca airport to all-time June record

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport set a new passenger record for June with 1.9 million travellers- up 8.4% on a year earlier.

Over a third of the passengers came from the United Kingdom with a total of 656,000 people.

Germany came a distant second with 113,350 followed by the Netherlands with 106,442 and Poland on 90.371.

READ MORE:

UK tourists help Costa Blanca airport soar to new May record
ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT CONCOURSE

Domestic services last month registered just 229,920 travellers- down 3.2% compared to the same month in 2024.

Alicante-Elche airport also recorded a June monthly record for flights with 11,730 services which was an increase of 7.1% over 12 months.

The first half of the year clocked 9.2 million passengers- an increase of 10.3% on 2024’s figures.

It was the only double-digit percentage rise among the top five airports in the country’s network operated by Aena.

Elsewhere Madrid airport had 32.6 million passengers- a 3% increase- followed by Barcelona airport on 27.1 million- a rise of 4.2%;.

Palma de Mallorca was on 14.5 million up to June- a 2.2% increase- and then Malaga with 12.3 million- a 7.8% increase- followed by Alicante-Elche.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Two missing after red alert storms cause flooding in Catalunya and shut down Barcelona

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop