14 Jul, 2025
14 Jul, 2025 @ 15:16
Week-long blitz against drunk and drugged up motorists on Spain’s Costa Blanca

THE Guardia Civil has started a week-long campaign to catch drink-drivers on Valencian Community roads.

The push- focusing on Alicante province- will also target drugged-up motorists and runs until next Sunday.

Officers will carry out stops on roads during the day and at night, focusing on areas with high accident rates and busy highways.

CHECKPOINT

Alcohol is a factor in a third of fatal road accidents and consumption multiplies the probability of an accident by up to 15 times.

Promoted by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), the campaign seeks to prevent accidents that are linked to taking substances that affect the driving ability of motorists.

During June, 13,071 breathalyser tests were carried out on Valencian roads with 289 results being positive resulting in fines and 46 leading to court proceedings.

Even more worrying, out of 690 tests administered for drug use, with under 30%- 209- turning out positive.

The Government sub-delegate in Alicante, Juan Antonio Nieves, visited a local checkpoint on Monday.

He said that ‘alcohol and drugs are still behind too many traffic accidents’.

“Our commitment to road safety is firm, and these controls are an effective tool to reduce risky behaviour and raise awareness among citizens,” he stated.

“Zero tolerance over alcohol and drugs must be the norm,” Nieves added.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

