15 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Sep, 2024 @ 18:01
··
1 min read

Spain’s proposed drink driving law would put you over the limit after just one beer – check how much YOU can consume in this helpful chart

by

SPAIN is studying toughening up drink driving laws that would place most drivers over the limit after just one beer.

The Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced the proposed law change this week.

It would see the amount of alcohol permitted in drivers reduced from 0.5g per litre of blood to just 0.2g – less than half.

According to a chart by Spain’s traffic authority, the DGT, a man weighing between 70 and 90kg could test positive after drinking one beer, as he would breach the 0.2g/l level.

Currently, that same man could drink up to three beers and still be within the legal limit.

Women are more more affected by the law change as their bodies process alcohol differently.

A woman weighing between 50 and 70kg would exceed the proposed 0.2g/l limit after just one glass of wine.

Below is the chart released by the DGT.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Vueling
Previous Story

Revealed: How luggage fees on Spanish airline Vueling can cost three times the price of the flight

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Vueling

Revealed: How luggage fees on Spanish airline Vueling can cost three times the price of the flight

THE cost of flying with luggage on Vueling has reached
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Desert Springs with pool - € 240

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Desert Springs with pool – € 240,000

Villa Desert Springs, Almería   3 beds   3 baths