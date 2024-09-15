Spain’s proposed drink driving law would put you over the limit after just one beer – check how much YOU can consume in this helpful chart

SPAIN is studying toughening up drink driving laws that would place most drivers over the limit after just one beer.

The Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced the proposed law change this week.

It would see the amount of alcohol permitted in drivers reduced from 0.5g per litre of blood to just 0.2g – less than half.

According to a chart by Spain’s traffic authority, the DGT, a man weighing between 70 and 90kg could test positive after drinking one beer, as he would breach the 0.2g/l level.

Currently, that same man could drink up to three beers and still be within the legal limit.

Women are more more affected by the law change as their bodies process alcohol differently.

A woman weighing between 50 and 70kg would exceed the proposed 0.2g/l limit after just one glass of wine.

Below is the chart released by the DGT.