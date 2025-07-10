Irish attacker arrested for slashing throat of fellow countryman in Costa Blanca street

A 58-YEAR-OLD Irish national has been arrested for attempted murder after using a box cutter to slash the throat of another Irish man in La Zenia on the Orihuela Costa.

The assault happened on June 15 at around 1.30am in a cul-de-sac.

The 29-year-old victim was approached from behind while urinating next to an electrical transformer.

The aggressor fled the scene with his target needing a life-saving operation at Torrevieja Hospital.

Despite the serious nature of the assault, an Orihuela court bailed the attacker and issued a restraining order on behalf of the victim.

It was revealed that the suspect had a substantial criminal record in Ireland for homicide and drug trafficking.

Following the assault, the victim, who has a criminal record for domestic abuse, told the Guardia Civil that he knew his assailant but was not prepared to reveal his name.

Nevertheless, the Guardia launched Operation Combination to track down the attacker.

‘Exhaustive’ analysis of evidence led to an identification and the recovering victim also decided to cooperate.

Officers discovered that the attacker had left where he was staying and his whereabouts were unknown until an Orihuela Policia Local patrol spotted him in a park on June 30.

He was arrested but had no identity documents on him.

The Guardia Civil contacted their Irish counterparts to get a fingerprint match.

