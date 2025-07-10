3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Palamos – € 312,000

Townhouse in the centre of Palamós, built in 1986 and renovated in 2000, 100m² built distributed in 3 bedrooms doubles, full bathroom with shower, toilet, separate kitchen-office, laundry room with access to rear terrace, living-dining room with fireplace and access to porch with patio of 37m². In addition, it has a basement of approximately 75m². South facing. It has natural gas heating and air conditioning. Beach 500 metres away, municipal market and all services about 200 metres away… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Palamós, Girona

3 beds 1 baths

€ 312,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.