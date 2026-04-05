5 Apr, 2026
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5 Apr, 2026 @ 11:00
1 min read

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Casares with pool garage – € 255,000

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2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Casares with pool garage - € 255

This penthouse stands out for its large private rooftop solarium of approximately 80 m², offering open panoramic views over the surrounding landscape and towards the coastline. An exceptional outdoor space, ideal for creating different lounge, dining or relaxation areas while enjoying the Mediterranean climate of the Costa del Sol. The apartment offers a comfortable and well-balanced layout. Upon entering, a bright living room opens onto the main terrace, from which a staircase leads to the upper rooftop solarium. The kitchen is independent and fully equipped, conveniently located next to… See full property details

Penthouse

Casares, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 255,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Casares with pool garage - € 255,000

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