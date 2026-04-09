Three Irish cyclists ‘seriously injured’ after car ploughs into them on popular Costa Blanca scenic route

THREE Irish cyclists were seriously injured on Wednesday after being struck by a car on a popular tourist route in the south of Alicante province.

The accident happened shortly after 3.30pm on the CV-925 within the Orihuela municipality, and according to the Informacion newspaper, close to the village of Torremendo at kilometre point 9.

The road is frequently used by visitors to the Vega Baja region.

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CV-925 SPEED BUMP

The route allows people to go round La Pedrera reservoir between Torremendo and Vistabella and attracts a high volume of traffic- including cyclists and bikers.

The injured Irish nationals, aged 56, 59, and 62, were part of a group of six cyclists.

The exact circumstances behind the collision have not been revealed.

No details about the motorist involved have been disclosed- including whether he or she was located or arrested.

The Guardia Civil, the Orihuela Policia Local, and two ambulances were despatched to the area.

Two of the victims were admitted to Orihuela’s Vega Baja Hospital with multiple injuries, while a third was taken to the Vinalopo Hospital in Elche with a head injury.

VEGA BAJA HOSPITAL

A fourth cyclist was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Speed bumps were installed on the CV-925 in 2022 to stop illegal motorcycle races taking place as well as aiming to improve general road safety.

Last year a motorcyclist was killed on the same stretch of road.







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