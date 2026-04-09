A TRACK fault linked to the Adamuz train disaster was detected almost 24 hours before the crash, but no alert was triggered due to a system ‘configuration’ issue.

Investigators say Adif’s monitoring systems recorded a track failure on January 17, just under 22 hours before the fatal derailment and collision that killed 46 people and injured more than 100.

The fault was logged around 10pm on January 17 as an electrical disturbance ‘consistent with a break.’

However, since the system wasn’t set up to automatically flag these faults, the warning never reached the operators.

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Notches found on the right wheel of the Iryo train and possible point of collision with the rail head.

As a result, the Iryo train from Malaga passed over the damaged section the following evening, derailed, and collided with the Alvia train.

According to EL MUNDO, the Guardia Civil investigation has ruled out sabotage, terrorism, driver error and excessive speed. The focus is firmly on a single cause, either a broken rail or a defective weld.

Data shows that track voltage dropped from approximately 2 Volts to 1.5 Volts at the time of the fault and remained at that level until the crash.

This unusual pattern went unnoticed because the system is only programmed to trigger alerts when voltage falls below 0.78 Volts.

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Car 6 derailed due to a complete lack of continuity in the running gear.

Although the information was stored in Adif’s maintenance system in Hornachuelos, it was not reviewed in time to prevent the accident.

The company behind the signalling system, Hitachi Rail GTS Spain, has said rail breaks can be detected, but ‘reliability concerns’ led to the current configuration.

Investigators are also examining whether proper procedures were followed during track works, including the presence of welding inspectors and the certification of technicians.

Nearly 50 defects had previously been identified along the stretch where the crash occurred, though officials insist maintenance protocols were followed.

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