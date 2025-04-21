Drugged up motorist, 20, slams into group of cyclists on Spain’s Costa Blanca: Father killed and son, 14, hospitalised

A DRUGGED driver has been arrested after ploughing into a group of cyclists in Calpe- killing one of them.

A 20-year-old Spaniard has been charged with homicide, causing injuries, and breaching road safety rules.

The collision happened on Sunday at around 11.30am when the 20-strong group were on the Altea-bound carriageway of the N-332, just outside the Mascarart tunnel.

EMERGENCY STAFF AT SCENE

Authorities said that a male rider- from Azpeitia in the Basque Country- died almost immediately.

The impact was such that he was thrown into the air and landed down the roadside embankment.

His 14-year-old son suffered a broken femur and was taken to Denia Hospital.

The motorist was treated for shock before he was arrested by the Guardia Civil, after testing positive for driving under the influence of narcotics.

ACCIDENT OUTSIDE MASCARAT TUNNEL

Officers based in Benidorm, who specialise in road accident investigations, are in charge of the probe.

The section of the N-332 between Altea and Calpe has recorded a number of serious incidents in recent years.

Last April, paramedics saved the life of a motorcyclist who collided with a car.