THIS is the terrifying moment a Spanish content creator riding a mountain bike nearly slid down a sheer rock face – with the heart-stopping scare caught on camera by her pet pooch.

Cecilia Sopeña was cycling along a rocky path with her dog when she briefly lost her balance and tumbled over.

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?????? "Verdadero terror": la ciclista Cecilia Sopeña pierde el control de su bici, cae por un acantilado y su perra se lanza a rescatarla pic.twitter.com/UwDOSVfGR7 — EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) March 12, 2026

The influencer, who has more than half a million followers on Instagram, slid several metres down the mountainside before finally coming to a halt.

The whole episode is visible from two different angles – a 360-degree camera attached to her bike, and a device strapped to her canine friend.

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Que tengamos POV del perro me tiene gritando en arameo https://t.co/xMmKp5jEnX pic.twitter.com/lSU2qE69Ss — sauna (@saunacr7) March 12, 2026

After coming to a standstill, Sopeña’s hound rushes down the cliff to offer her assistance.

“The first thing I’m going to do is hold the bike properly, but first I have to stop shaking,” she can be heard telling herself.

Videos of the incident have quickly gone viral online.

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