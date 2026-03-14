14 Mar, 2026
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14 Mar, 2026 @ 09:39
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1 min read

WATCH: Terrifying moment Spanish cyclist slips and nearly falls off cliff while out with her dog – amazingly captured on both 360 AND pet cameras

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THIS is the terrifying moment a Spanish content creator riding a mountain bike nearly slid down a sheer rock face – with the heart-stopping scare caught on camera by her pet pooch.

Cecilia Sopeña was cycling along a rocky path with her dog when she briefly lost her balance and tumbled over.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Former Swedish kayak champion, 63, who braved raging flood waters to rescue his dogs ‘would do it again’ – and hits back at Jerez mayor for labelling him ‘irresponsible

The influencer, who has more than half a million followers on Instagram, slid several metres down the mountainside before finally coming to a halt.

The whole episode is visible from two different angles – a 360-degree camera attached to her bike, and a device strapped to her canine friend.

READ MORE: How to avoid a fine under Barcelona’s new civic rules – from street boozing and public urination to dog pee and going shirtless

After coming to a standstill, Sopeña’s hound rushes down the cliff to offer her assistance.

“The first thing I’m going to do is hold the bike properly, but first I have to stop shaking,” she can be heard telling herself.

Videos of the incident have quickly gone viral online.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

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Ben is an award-winning journalist who joined the Olive Press in January 2024 and is currently Deputy Digital Editor. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He has reported from Marbella, Barcelona and London, where he is currently studying an MA in International Journalism. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

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