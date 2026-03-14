14 Mar, 2026
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14 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in S'Agaro with pool – € 375,000

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2 bedroom Apartment for sale in S'Agaro with pool - € 375

Magnificent apartment located in S'Agaró, just 400 meters from the town center and a short walk from Sant Pol Beach. The property, in excellent condition, features two double bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room with access to a terrace, a separate kitchen that could be integrated into the living room, and a 10sqm utility room/storage area. It has centralized air conditioning (heating and cooling) for year-round comfort. The apartment is a corner unit and boasts abundant natural light, with south, east, and west exposures, allowing for plenty of natural light and ventilation… See full property details

Apartment

S'Agaro, Girona

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 375,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in S'Agaro with pool - € 375,000

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