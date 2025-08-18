Police arrest 83-year-old man in Madrid for ploughing into group of cyclists and driving away as they lay seriously injured

AN 83-year-old man has been arrested for running over four cyclists in Colmenar de Oreja and fleeing the scene, over two weeks ago.

The incident took place on August 3rd at around 9:30 in the morning on the M-320 road.

The cyclists were riding correctly in their lane when a car hit the group, according to the Guardia Civil.

Two of the victims were left with serious injuries and taken to hospital, while the other two only suffered minor injuries.

Despite the driver fleeing immediately after the crash, investigators were able to identify the vehicle thanks to debris found at the scene.

The process took several days due to the common make and model of the car, but eventually the authorities were able to locate both the car and its owner.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the suspect is an 83-year-old man from Madrid with no prior criminal record. He is accused of two counts of causing injury and one count of abandoning the scene of an accident.

The two cyclists with minor injuries were able to call for help, with emergency services arriving quickly to treat the victims.

The Guardia Civil’s Traffic Group then launched a detailed investigation. This included examining the damaged road infrastructure and fragments from the car.

The man was detained last week, just over two weeks after the accident took place. Investigators stressed that the identification took time due to how many cars of the same model exist.

The case remains under judicial process. In a statement, the Guardia Civil reminded drivers to always stay at the scene of any accident, as leaving victims without assistance is considered a serious crime.

