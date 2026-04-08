8 Apr, 2026
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8 Apr, 2026 @ 11:01
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santa Ponsa – € 3,800,000

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4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santa Ponsa - € 3

This charming Mediterranean villa combines classic architecture with generous living comfort and a beautiful view over the surrounding area to the fine sandy beach of Platja de Santa Ponsa. Bright rooms, generous window areas and several terrace entrances provide plenty of natural light and create an open, friendly living atmosphere. The architecture follows the traditional Mediterranean style with harmonious proportions, warm materials and flowing transitions between indoor and outdoor areas. The living area forms the heart of the house and offers a pleasant combination of comfort and… See full property details

Villa

Santa Ponsa, Majorca

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 3,800,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santa Ponsa - € 3,800,000

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