SPAIN’s new speed cameras are small and mobile and can monitor six lanes simultaneously while recording in both directions – here’s an introduction to the new technology.

The new cameras have been developed by Jenoptik to control speed in a more efficient way using the latest technology.

Through the use of a laser, the high resolution camera takes clear images and records precise results in the case of traffic violations.

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These pictures can be used before courts as they have legal validity.

Perhaps the most interesting part of these new devices are their light and compact nature.

They can be put together and dismantled quickly and easily, meaning they can also be relocated to different stretches of the road without complications.

Not only do they work when static, for example when attached to a tripod, but also while on the move; the cameras can be mounted on top of a vehicle which makes traffic agents’ jobs less risky as they will be able to manage high circulation routes without leaving their own cars.

No matter where they are placed, they can monitor up to six lanes at the same time and record cars moving behind and in front of them. They also can differentiate between different types of vehicles and identify varying speed limits.

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It’s these characteristics that make them fearsome, particularly given that they are discrete and able to integrate into any environment that they are placed in.

Already, reports of traffic related incidents in Spain are extremely high: last year, the DGT, Spain’s traffic authority, gave 6.1 million sanctions after receiving more reports than ever before.

With most of these incidents resulting in a fine for the offender, the purchase of new cameras will pay themselves off in no time, especially given that two thirds of reports by Spain’s traffic department are for high speed.

In total 15 of these new devices are set to be purchased, at a cost of €1, 234,000 including tax with each individual camera costing €82,280.

These cameras will be delivered within four months and replace ‘speed cameras that have become inoperative due to obsolescence or irreparable malfunctions’.

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The Spanish company of Tradesegur is overseeing the contract which was not publicly negotiated as this organisation is the only one authorized to supply, market, install and provide technical assistance to the two approved dynamic radars in Spain.

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