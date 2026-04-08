Spain’s Pedro Sanchez welcomes Iran war ceasefire but fires broadside at Donald Trump

SPAIN’S Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, describing it as ‘good news’.

But the premier- referring to US President, Donald Trump- said that Spain will not applaud ‘those who set the world on fire because they show up with a bucket’.

In a posting on the social network X, Sanchez stressed such announcements are always good if they ‘lead to a just and lasting peace’.

READ MORE:

Los alto al fuego siempre son una buena noticia. Sobre todo si conducen a una paz justa y duradera. Pero el alivio momentáneo no puede hacernos olvidar el caos, la destrucción y las vidas perdidas.



El Gobierno de España no aplaudirá a quienes incendian el mundo porque se… April 8, 2026

He stressed however that ‘momentary relief cannot make us forget the chaos, destruction and lives lost’.

Sanchez affirmed that it is the time for diplomacy, international legality and peace.

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, welcomed the ceasefire, stressing that it is ‘a ray of hope’.

He warned there was a ‘very short’ period to see if it will bear fruit, especially since Israel considers that the agreement does not include Lebanon.

MINISTER ALBARES(Cordon Press image)

Speaking to Radio Nacional, Albares said: “We have come close to catastrophe as humanity,”- in reference to Trump’s threat to ‘annihilate an entire civilisation’ if Iran did not repoen the Strait of Hormuz.

Albares added that the ceasefire is not a definitive step and the positions of the United States and Iran are far apart, but ‘an escalation is stopped’.

Asked about the possibility of Spain taking part in any possible operation to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is open, he made it clear that as long as there are hostilities, “nothing’ will be done that could escalate the situation.

He added that was why he refused to take part in a meeting held in London a few days go where options to keep the strait open were discussed.

Click here to read more International Affairs News from The Olive Press.