SPAIN made the V16 emergency beacon mandatory for drivers just weeks ago, now the EU could pull the plug.

Motorists in Spain have forked out up to €80 on the devices which replace the traditional emergency triangle.

But the European Commission says Spain didn’t notify the bloc before enforcing the rule – a potential breach of EU law.

Each EU country must notify the Commission about any new technical rule to protect the single market and ensure it complies with EU-wide regulations.

The Commission also warned that such requirements, like the V16 mandate, ‘could be seen as a measure that effectively restricts trade.’

Spain now stands out as the only country requiring the V16 beacon, creating a potential trade barrier with other EU nations, which threatens the integrity of the single market.

For now, the V16 remains compulsory, meaning drivers still have to buy the device, and manufacturers face potential extra costs.

Spain must now respond to the EU, justify the rule, or adjust it, or risk an infringement procedure that could include fines or forced changes.

Since January 1, Spanish motorists must have a V16 lamp in their glovebox to avoid being slapped with a €200 fine.

The beacon replaces the traditional emergency triangle.

In an emergency, drivers place the light, which flashes amber and can be seen from up to a kilometer away, on the roof of their vehicle.

Drivers don’t have to venture out onto busy, dangerous roads which improves road safety.

The EU’s response adds to the controversy surrounding the rollout, with opposition parties accusing the ruling PSOE of orchestrating a cash grab, arguing that sales of the beacon could generate more than €300 million in VAT revenue.

For now, the V16 remains in Spanish cars, but all eyes are on Brussels to see whether the rule will stay in place.

