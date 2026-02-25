THOUSANDS of drivers stuck every day on the A-7 around the Bay of Gibraltar could soon see their commute transformed by a major new public transport overhaul.

The stretch of road between Algeciras and La Linea has become known for daily traffic jams.

Long queues and slow-moving cars are a normal part of life for many people living and working in the Campo de Gibraltar.

Now two rival transport systems are being considered to ease the pressure.

One option is a 29.2km tramline with 30 stops linking Algeciras, Los Barrios, San Roque and La Linea.

The tram would run along fixed tracks following the curve of the bay.

Supporters say permanent rail would create a serious long-term shift away from car use.

They argue a tram can carry more passengers and shows clear commitment to public transport.

The second option is a 23km electric Bus Rapid Transit system.

The buses would run frequently and travel mostly in dedicated lanes away from normal traffic.

That would allow them to avoid the daily queues on the A-7.

The route would also serve industrial and commercial areas in Los Barrios and San Roque.

Supporters of the bus system say it would be quicker and cheaper to introduce than a tram.

They also say bus routes can be adjusted more easily in the future if needed.

Both plans aim to reduce car use, shorten journey times and cut pollution across the bay area.

The stations in Algeciras and La Linea are being designed as central connection points.

Extra connection points would be created in San Roque and Los Barrios.

Up to six park-and-ride areas are included so drivers can leave their cars and switch to public transport.

New shuttle routes and bike lanes linked to stops are also part of the project.

The Campo de Gibraltar Metropolitan Transport Plan, approved in November 2023, aims to cut private vehicle journeys by 10%.

It also targets a 60% rise in public transport use.

Another goal is a 15% reduction in CO2 emissions and transport energy use.

So far, the bus option appears to be moving ahead faster.

In June 2025, a 750,000 euro tender was launched for a feasibility study and early design work on the BRT system.

By September, eight bids had been submitted from 16 interested companies.

There is no similar feasibility tender currently included for the tram project.

For drivers who spend part of every morning stuck in traffic, the final decision could change daily life around the Bay of Algeciras for years to come.

