SPAIN’S DGT traffic authority has issued an Easter holiday warning for motorists to watch out for ‘zombie pedestrians’ — people glued to their phone while crossing the road.

According to DGT data, one in three pedestrians cross a road street while looking at their mobile phone, which significantly increases the chances of being struck by a vehicle.

The agency has launched a nationwide awareness campaign under the slogan ‘You don’t want to miss anything, and you end up missing everything’, alongside the hashtag #MissingLife.

READ MORE: Families made homeless by vulture fund evictions on the Costa del Sol were given ‘just ten minutes’ to get their belongings

DGT campaign ad.

The campaign will run until April 13 across television, radio, print and digital platforms.

In the ad, a young man is crossing the road while staring at his phone.

Around him, surreal scenes unfold — including a celebrity being chased by paparazzi and a runaway bride — but he remains oblivious to what is going on.

In the end, his distraction proves deadly as he is hit by a passing vehicle.

The new warning comes as millions prepare to travel across the country for the busy Semana Santa holiday period- one of the peak times of the year for road traffic.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.