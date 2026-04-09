British mother and daughter arrested at airport in Spain for carrying 42 kilos of cocaine in their luggage

A BRITISH woman, 47, and her 19-year-old daughter have been arrested at Valencia airport after 42 kilos of cocaine was found in their two suitcases.

The Guardia Civil detained the couple a week ago on April 2 at 11pm.

The Brits said they spent a few days in Valencia City as ‘tourists’ to enjoy Semana Santa and were planning to fly back to Birmingham- before the key celebrations took place.

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VALENCIA AIRPORT

They were hauled before a judge at the Quart de Poblet court who jailed both of them- pending their trial on public health offences.

The detainees had checked in their luggage but airport scanners picked up evidence of suspicious substances in both suitcases.

They were opened and Guardia officers discovered narcotics distributed in the two cases within 23 packages as well as 13 pills- totalling 42 kilos.

A purity test confirmed the illegal contents as cocaine.

No further details about the detainees has been released by authorities.

A British couple were arrested at Valencia airport last May after arriving from Thailand with over 33 kilos of marijuana in their cases.

They told the Guardia that they had come to Spain as tourists.

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