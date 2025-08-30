Belgians caught with 20 kilos of marijuana stuffed in their suitcases at Valencia Airport

TWO Belgian men were caught trying to smuggle 20 kilos of marijuana onto a Frankfurt-bound flight at Valencia Airport.

The narcotics had been stuffed into two suitcases.

The men gave a distinctly nervous appearance to Guardia Civil Border Patrol officers at baggage control.

They were pulled aside and their suitcases went through an X-ray scanner which highlighted objects consistent with drugs.

The cases were opened in front of the men and large plastic bags containing a total of 20 kilos of marijuana were discovered.

The Belgian duo said they were totally unaware of the narcotics being in their cases and were arrested for drug trafficking.

An investigating court at Quart de Poblet has taken charge of the probe.

Their detention was the latest in a series of drug-smuggling incidents in recent months at Valencia airport.

In June, two passengers who had arrived from Switzerland were carrying six kilos of cocaine in their luggage.

The previous month, a British couple flew in France with 33 kilos of marijuana in several vacuum-packed bags.

