British ‘tourists’ jailed after trying to smuggle 33 kilos of marijuana into Spain

A BRITISH couple have been jailed after flying into Valencia airport with over 33 kilos of marijuana stashed into two large suitcases.

Asked about their reason for visiting Spain, they told authorities that they were just tourists.

The Brits flew in from France but claimed to have arrived from Thailand.

READ MORE:

SEIZED MARIJUANA

Guardia Civil and Tax Agency officers operating at customs control picked them for a random check after the couple appeared to be ‘nervous and evasive’.

They said they had nothing to declare and their suitcases were then put through a scanner.

The results showed up a large amount of organic material in both pieces of luggage with no clothes or any other personal belongings.

Officers opened the cases and found a large number of plastic-vacuum packages.

An initial test showed the contents to be marijuana with a total weight of just over 33.5 kilos.

The man and woman were arrested for a crime against public health and were jailed by a Quart de Poblet court.

No further details have been released about the couple.