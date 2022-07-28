A Peruvian man has been arrested at Valencia Airport for drug trafficking after a suitcase search revealed he was trying to smuggle in almost 13 kilos of cocaine.

Machines were scanning luggage that had come off a flight from South America when a case full of packages of intense density were detected.

Guardia Civil officers opened the case in front of the 56-year-old traveller.

MOMENT OF TRUTH

The packs were ostensibly full of powdered dietary food supplements but they gave off a stench more associated with drugs.

One of the bags was opened for an immediate drug test which showed the powder was in fact cocaine.

The Peruvian was arrested and made available to the Quart de Poblet court.

READ MORE: