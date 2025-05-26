Malaga Man Arrested for Shaking Baby Daughter and Throwing Her to Floor

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly shaking and throwing his 14-month-old daughter to the floor during a violent altercation with his partner.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Malaga following a distress call reporting a suspected case of domestic violence. Police officers were dispatched to the couple’s residence, where they found the infant seriously injured.

According to initial reports and the mother’s statement, the confrontation between the couple escalated rapidly before the man reportedly seized their baby, violently shook her and then threw her to the ground. The child was rendered unconscious as a result of the assault.

READ MORE:

She was rushed to Malaga Maternity Hospital and admitted to the emergency unit. Paediatric specialists are currently monitoring her condition closely. While she has since regained consciousness, she remains under medical observation.

Following the mother’s account of the events, hospital authorities activated the standard protocol for suspected child abuse cases. The procedure includes immediate notification of the judiciary and local police.

On arrival at the hospital and the couple’s home, officers took the man into custody on suspicion of assault. He remains detained pending further investigation.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “We responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident. The nature of the injuries and the mother’s testimony led to the arrest of the father on suspicion of assault. The child’s condition is being monitored by hospital staff.”

The investigation continues as authorities assess the full circumstances surrounding the incident.