Legendary Spanish tennis star Rafa Nadal gets emotional farewell tribute at French Open

SPAIN’S greatest-ever tennis player, Rafa Nadal, was given a special farewell at the French Open on Sunday- a Grand Slam event that he won a record 14 times.

The Mallorcan star retired last November after a sensational career.

He took his bow on Court Philippe-Chatrier in front of a packed 15,000 crowd including Murcia’s Carlos Alcaraz who wore a ‘Merci Rafa’ shirt.

RAFA AND HIS RIVALS(Cordon Press image)

A video montage was played across the court screens featuring all of his successes at Roland Garros.

Towards the end of the emotional ceremony, Nadal was joined on court by his great rivals Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Sir Andy Murray.

“Good evening everyone, this is difficult for me,” said Nadal- speaking in English- and fighting back the tears.

“I don’t know how to start after having played on this court during the past 20 years. To have enjoyed, suffered, won, lost… Above all, I’m emotional that I had the chance to play here.”

“It has been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland Garros for the very first time. I could barely walk due to my foot injury but that year I climbed to the top of the court on my crutches,” he added.

“I dreamed of coming back the following year. In 2005, I was finally able to play here for the first time. I was 18 years old and my first major experience was the match that I played against my childhood friend and rival Richard Gasquet. From that day on, I fully understood what Roland Garros meant.”.

“I experienced everything over these 20 years. I have had incredible rivals — like Andy, Novak and of course Roger — and many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits.”

“Truly nothing would be as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day.”

“Roland Garros is unique. Not only because it is a fundamental part of history but for all the people who work tirelessly, with a smile, to make this tournament what it is, unique.”

EMOTIONAL RAFA(Cordon Press image)

The fondness Nadal felt for his three rivals was clear in the interview room afterwards when, grinning widely, he read out a recent text message from Andy Murray, winding him up after his beloved Real Madrid had just been beaten by Arsenal in the Champions League last month.

“We were not in touch for a while so honestly, it took me like five seconds to realize what I was reading, because at the beginning, I said, ‘Okay, he’s such a nice guy. He’s asking about how I’m doing, family”.

“After five seconds, I said: This is always the British sense of humour.”