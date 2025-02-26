26 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Feb, 2025 @ 16:17
···
1 min read

Rafael Nadal Tennis Centre to open in Marbella

by

MARBELLA will soon be home to a Rafael Nadal Tennis Centre as the star sets up shop on the Costa del Sol. 

The Hotel Don Carlos, Marbella will soon have a new Rafael Nadal Tennis Centre. 

It will open this summer, including the Rafa Nadal Academy consisting of seven clay courts where activities will be held for all ages and abilities. 

Managed by the Selenta hotel chain, the centre aims to offer high quality tennis training to guests.

The future site of the Rafa Nadal Academy
Photo: Don Carlos Hotel

It will also include a small exhibition showing some of Nadal’s trophies, padel courts and a shop selling accessories from Nike and Babolat. 

“I’m very pleased to officially announce the new Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Marbella, which consolidates our expansion project throughout Spain. I’m sure sports fans will love our magnificent programmes and facilities,” Nadal said. 

It is the fourth of its kind, after other openings in Mexico, Greece and Hong Kong. 

The current Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Mallorca
PHOTO: Trip Advisor

Nadal also has academies in Manacor, Kuwait and a tennis programme in Egypt. 

According to the CEO of Selenta Group, Albert Tomas. “The total redevelopment of the hotel couldn’t have a better introduction than this unique sporting facility. It compliments our goal to provide unique experiences for guests.” 

It comes amidst rumours that a further academy will be opened in Malaga’s Centro de Raqueta. 

The new development is being managed by Marbella promoter, Sierra Blanca. 

Mallorca was the birthplace of Nadal’s tennis academies, which have since expanded to holiday resorts across Spain. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Elderly people made up majority of Valencia floods death toll as tragic accounts describe what happened before belated emergency warning
Previous Story

Elderly people made up majority of Valencia floods death toll with many fatalities before emergency warning was issued

Next Story

Weather alerts are issued in Spain: DANA threatens heavy rain for Costa del Sol, Cadiz and elsewhere

Latest from Lead

Go toTop