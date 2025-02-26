Rafael Nadal Tennis Centre to open in Marbella

MARBELLA will soon be home to a Rafael Nadal Tennis Centre as the star sets up shop on the Costa del Sol.

It will open this summer, including the Rafa Nadal Academy consisting of seven clay courts where activities will be held for all ages and abilities.

Managed by the Selenta hotel chain, the centre aims to offer high quality tennis training to guests.

The future site of the Rafa Nadal Academy

Photo: Don Carlos Hotel

It will also include a small exhibition showing some of Nadal’s trophies, padel courts and a shop selling accessories from Nike and Babolat.

“I’m very pleased to officially announce the new Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Marbella, which consolidates our expansion project throughout Spain. I’m sure sports fans will love our magnificent programmes and facilities,” Nadal said.

It is the fourth of its kind, after other openings in Mexico, Greece and Hong Kong.

The current Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Mallorca

PHOTO: Trip Advisor

Nadal also has academies in Manacor, Kuwait and a tennis programme in Egypt.

According to the CEO of Selenta Group, Albert Tomas. “The total redevelopment of the hotel couldn’t have a better introduction than this unique sporting facility. It compliments our goal to provide unique experiences for guests.”

It comes amidst rumours that a further academy will be opened in Malaga’s Centro de Raqueta.

The new development is being managed by Marbella promoter, Sierra Blanca.

Mallorca was the birthplace of Nadal’s tennis academies, which have since expanded to holiday resorts across Spain.