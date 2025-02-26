26 Feb, 2025
26 Feb, 2025 @ 16:25
Weather alerts are issued in Spain: DANA threatens heavy rain for Costa del Sol, Cadiz and elsewhere

A SERIES of weather warnings have been issued for parts of southern Spain this week.

The Costa del Sol, inland areas of Malaga and the coasts of Cadiz and Huelva are all under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on Friday.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the wet weather will be caused by a so-called DANA weather system, which is forecast to pass over the south of the peninsula from Thursday night.

According to Aemet Malaga chief Jesus Riesco, the rainfall will not arrive until Friday.

He said: “On Friday they could be locally intense in the western part of the province of Malaga,” warning of showers continuing into next week.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, since there is still uncertainty, especially when it comes to this type of isolated cold weather pattern,” he added.

The probability of rain across Malaga province ranges between 95% and 100% on Friday.

The yellow warning for extreme rain is in place in Ronda, the Costa de Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley.

The warnings will be active from 9am on February 28 – which happens to be Andalucia Day – and will continue throughout the day.

