2 Jul, 2025
2 Jul, 2025 @ 15:30
Tragedy in Catalunya as toddler dies after father ‘forgot son was in the car’ during heatwave  

Mossos

A TWO-year-old child has died after being left inside a car for five hours during Spain’s heatwave in Catalunya.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, regional police force, are investigating the death as a case of negligence after the father reportedly forgot his son was in the car when he went to work on Monday morning in Valls, Tarragona province.

Emergency services received a call just after 3pm reporting that a young child was unresponsive inside a car parked in an industrial area. 

When police arrived, the father had already removed the toddler from the vehicle and taken him to an air-conditioned building in a desperate attempt to save his life.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child but were unable to revive him. The youngster was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial police reports, the father left for work at around 10am without realising his two-year-old son was still in the car. 

The tragic oversight occurred as temperatures across Catalonia soared during the ongoing heatwave gripping much of Spain.

Witnesses first spotted the distressed child inside the vehicle at around 2pm and raised the alarm. 

The father was immediately contacted and rushed to get his son from the sweltering car before taking him to an air-conditioned industrial unit where he works.

Fire services, police and medical teams all responded to the emergency call, but it was too late to save the toddler’s life.

The father, who has not been named, received psychological support at the scene and remains in a state of shock. Police sources said investigators have been unable to question him due to his traumatised condition.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

