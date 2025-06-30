Outrage in Spain over French plans to sign a deal with the UK to ‘take back migrants’

SPANISH officials have baulked at the idea of a one-in, one-out migration pact proposed by France and the UK, warning it could leave them having to take back people returned from the UK to the continent.

Spain, along with fellow southern European Union countries Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, has signed a letter sent to the European Commission, seen by the Financial Times, in which the member states criticise the proposed deal.

While the precise details of the Anglo-French pact remain unclear, reports suggest that the UK would be able to return migrants to France, and in exchange accept asylum seekers with a genuine claim to resettlement, such as family already residing in the UK.

The move forms part of Sir Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to thwart the small boats crisis in the English Channel – according to the UK government, over 38,023 migrants arrived in small boats up to the end of March this year.

However, officials from the southern EU member states have raised concerns that France could use EU rules to return asylum seekers to their first country of entry, where their asylum claim would then be processed.

READ MORE: Bodies of migrants are increasingly washing up on Spain’s Balearic shores – 320 deaths estimated so far

The deal, proposed by UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron, aims to deter migrants from travelling across the English Channel in small boats. Credit: Cordon Press

Spain, Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, thanks to their geographical position, are often the first stop for migrants who make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea from Africa.

“We take note – with a degree of surprise – of the reported intention of France to sign a bilateral readmission arrangement,” the letter said. “If confirmed, such an initiative raises serious concerns for us, both procedurally and in terms of potential implications for other member states, particularly those of first entry.”

“We believe it is essential to clarify whether the agreement may produce any direct or indirect consequences for other member states,” the letter added.

A spokesperson for the European Commission told the Financial Times: “We are in contact with the French and the UK authorities to ensure the necessary clarifications are made.

“We are working with France and the UK as well as other EU member states to support solutions compatible with the spirit and letter of EU law.”

Click here to read more Politics News from The Olive Press.