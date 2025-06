A WOMAN has died on the Costa del Sol after a jet ski and boat collided in waters off the coast of Manilva.

The unnamed female died on Saturday following the incident, which took place at 7.25pm local time off Los Toros beach.

Officers from the Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue attended the scene.

Emergency services were also called. However, they were unable to save the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

