30 Jun, 2025
30 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Bedar with pool garage – € 159,950

This attractive duplex is located in El Pinar de Bédar, in the province of Almería. The property is situated in the La Fuente urbanization, a well-maintained complex just 5 minutes from the town of Bédar and 15 minutes from the beaches of Garrucha and Vera, in southeastern Almería. The duplex has a communal swimming pool, private parking with an electric gate, and a 17 m² storage room. Access can be made either through the main entrance or from the parking area, located on the same level as the house. Upon entering, we find a hallway that leads, to the left, to a spacious independent… See full property details

Apartment

Bédar, Almería

  2 beds

  3 baths

€ 159,950

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

