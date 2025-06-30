Ozempic manufacturer in trouble for ‘very obviously’ advertising prescription-only drug in Spain

JAVIER Pardilla, Spain´s secretary of state for health, has said that Novo Nordisk´s recent advertising campaign points to the illegal advertising of their Ozempic drug. The brand had previously released a campaign which indirectly marketed its weight loss drugs.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant is currently being investigated by Spain over concerns it may be advertising its weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

Both drugs, aimed at treating obesity and type 2 diabetes, mimic the hormone leptin which makes people feel full for longer, and help them lose weight.

However, Novo Nordisk is possibly violating the European Union ban on consumer advertising for drugs that should only be obtained via prescription.

The company had previously sparked backlash for their ´obesity can kill´ campaign, which attempted to raise public awareness about the health risks of obesity with the taglines.

The company had also launched a website in the wake of the campaign which has since been taken down, on the health risks of obesity.

Weight loss tips included a healthy diet, exercise, and sleep, and made no reference to any medical prescription drugs.

The Spanish health ministry said the campaign could, however, be seen as ´covert advertising´ for the brand´s weight loss drugs.

Javier Padilla, Spain´s secretary of state for health, told Euronews Health that companies are ´creating awareness of the disease´ whilst also ´selling the drug´, thereby taking advantage, and called Novo Nordisk´s campaign ´very obvious´.

Novo Nordisk now stands at risk of being fined. Spain is not the only company to have investigated Novo Nordisk before: Ireland and the UK have previously investigated it. Eli Lilly, another company that produces the weigh loss jab Mounjaro, is also currently under investigation.

