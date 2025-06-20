Ozempic manufacturer facing backlash in Spain for ‘obesity can kill’ campaign

‘OBESITY means being out of breath when I run to catch the bus’: A new campaign, seen in bus shelters in Madrid and widely circulated on social media, has received backlash for its direct messaging and not so subtle product placement, which links it to Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk’s campaign shows a 49 second clip of a simulated gameshow in which a young woman answers questions about obesity. Before the clip plays, the advert warns that the ‘content is extremely sensitive and may offend sensibilities.’

The clip, called ‘Without Filters’ shows a young female character called Maria have an internal monologue in which she says ‘Obesity means not being able to play with my children. It’s being out of breath when I run to catch the bus. It means feeling ashamed when I eat in front of other people’, before she tells the game show host that ‘obesity is an illness.’

READ MORE: Top Spanish chefs blame ‘lack of education’ for alarming obesity among Spain’s youngsters‘

The video then ends with a statement saying ‘Talking without filters about obesity is not easy, but it’s worth it. Talk to your doctor. Live better.’

On social media viewers have called the video out as ‘fatphobic.’

The campaign brings into question current debates around body positivity, and social perceptions of obesity. It also adds that obesity ‘keeps spreading while we argue how to talk about it’.

As Novo Nordisk is the company behind the Ozempic drug, the company’s commercial interests in the campaign have been criticised for its imaging as a health advert.

Criticisms also point out that the advert focuses on a young woman, although obesity is a health problem for both men and women, with more men in Spain being obese than women.

According to the Spanish Ministry of Health 16.5% of men and 15.5% of women in Spain have obesity.

Obesity is a national and global health problem, and experts recommend healthy eating and regular exercise as the best ways to tackle it, as well as seeking out medical advice.

READ MORE: New study from Spain finds the Mediterranean diet reduces cancer risks associated with obesity