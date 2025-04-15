New study from Spain finds the Mediterranean diet reduces cancer risks associated with obesity

THAT fresh crunchy bite of cucumber, paired with sweet cherry tomato that bursts in your mouth, soft crumbling feta, a zing of spice from red onion, and of course the olives grown just around the Andalucian corner… Delicious.

And now we have even more of an excuse to dine on Greek salads with a recent study finding the Mediterranean diet reduces cancer risks from obesity.

Sticking to a strict Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of developing obesity-related cancer by six percent, researchers from the University of Navarra found.

Spanish verdura markets are the perfect place to find ingredients for a Mediterranean diet. Credit: JR Harris

“One of the most significant findings is that the reduction in cancer risk is not mediated by Body Mass Index (BMI) or waist-to-hip ratio, suggesting that the protective effects of the Mediterranean diet go beyond simple weight regulation,” said lead researcher Dr. Inmaculada Aguilera-Buenosvinos.

The study followed more than 450,000 people in ten European countries for 15 years.

Dr Aguilera-Buenosvinos said the results ‘highlight’ the importance of promoting healthy eating.

“These results reinforce the idea that the Mediterranean diet may contribute to cancer prevention through additional mechanisms, possibly related to its anti-inflammatory effect and its richness in antioxidants, among others,” added researcher Dr. Esteganía Toledo.

Luckily sticking to a Mediterranean diet in Spain can be cost-effective and easy. Legumes are cheap and stocked in every supermarket and corner-store. Local markets offer a diverse array of fresh seasonal products, and seaside towns house pescaderia where you’ll find fresh fish caught that morning.

