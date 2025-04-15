15 Apr, 2025
15 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Miraflores with pool garage – € 335,000

Welcome to this 2 bedroom apartment in one of the most popular urbanisations in Miraflores. The apartment is on the 2nd floor (no lift) and has views in two directions. To the south you can see the garden and the sea in the distance. From the other side you can see the mountains and the Miraflores golf course. The apartment has been beautifully renovated with a new open plan kitchen integrated into the living room. It is a bright apartment with lots of natural light. A large covered terrace is an extension of the living room and the open plan kitchen makes the whole apartment airy. There are… See full property details

Apartment

Miraflores, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 335,000

