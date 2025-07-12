12 Jul, 2025
12 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Ametlla de Mar with pool – € 295,000

New Build Home in Les Tres Cales, Ametlla de Mar – Turnkey new build home in Les Tres Cales, an exclusive residential area in Ametlla de Mar, located near the sea and in a privileged natural setting. Main Features: Construction Area: 90 m² on one floor, designed to optimize space and accessibility. Private Plot: 820 m², ideal for a garden, terrace, or leisure area. (Possibility of adding a pool, not included in the price). Modern and Functional Layout: • Large living-dining room with large windows and plenty of natural light. • Modern open-plan or closed-plan kitchen. • 3 bedrooms…. See full property details

Villa

L'Ametlla de Mar, Tarragona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 295,000

