Four seasons in one day: Weather warnings for heavy rain, storms, snow and wind across Spain – but some regions will bask in glorious sunshine

LARGE swathes of Spain are bracing for a wave of unpredictable weather as the summer-like climate enjoyed across much of the country earlier this week beats a hasty retreat.

State meteorological agency Aemet have issued alerts for five different types of weather as a polar air mass pushes the mercury down across much of the Iberian Peninsula.

A band of heavy rainfall is making its way east towards the Costa Blanca and Balearic Islands, with yellow warnings issued from the Alicante coast to Jaen in inland Andalucia.

Up to 15mm of rain is forecast to fall every hour, with the alert in place from 2pm on Sunday afternoon until midnight.

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#ElTiempo

?? Las lluvias se desplazarán hacia la vertiente mediterránea y Baleares, pudiendo ser localmente intensas en el sureste. Nevará a partir de 1000-1200 m en el norte.



? Bajón térmico casi generalizado, más acusado en el noreste.



? https://t.co/SaN4d1sW87 pic.twitter.com/t5XKf13lp9 — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) April 12, 2026

The soggy conditions are also likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Elsewhere, a wind warning is in place across Tarragona, where gusts could exceed a breezy 80km/h.

Blustery conditions are also likely in the north-eastern tip of Catalunya and the Balearic Islands.

The high winds sweeping across Spain are also set to whip up choppy conditions off the country’s coastlines.

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?? La masa de aire polar se irá imponiendo este fin de semana, dejando a su paso un bajón térmico casi generalizado en #España.



? Mañana habrá que tener la chaqueta a mano en bastantes zonas.



?? https://t.co/MtgTRdRq5Y pic.twitter.com/Nm8a6IHss3 — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) April 11, 2026

An orange alert has been activated from Galicia in the west to the Basque country in the east for powerful waves crashing into Spain’s northern coast.

The swell could lay the foundations for breakers exceeding six metres in height.

Lower level yellow warnings for turbulent coastal conditions are also in place on the Costa del Sol, where waves could top three metres, Tarragona, the Balearics and the Canary Islands, where alerts are also active for strong winds.

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??Hoy las temperaturas máximas serán más propias de un mes de junio, con temperaturas generalizadas por encima de 25ºC , localmente superarán los 30ºC.



Entre el sábado y domingo las temperaturas máximas bajarán extraordinariamente; se esperan heladas en zonas altas y de montaña. pic.twitter.com/6mcYQniVI8 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 10, 2026

The sudden drop in temperatures has even forced Aemet to issue warnings for snow, with 5cm of the white stuff expected to settle at altitudes above 900 metres near the Pyrenees mountain range.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, with significant portions of the country expected to continue to bask in sunshine – albeit at lower temperatures than normal for this time of year.

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12/04 11:48 AVISOS HOY Y MAÑANA | España: costeros, tormentas, lluvias, nevadas y vientos. Nivel máximo de aviso: naranja.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/EQIroJ21TW — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 12, 2026

Expats living near the Portuguese border or in western Andalucia should expect clear skies, with the sunny weather drifting further north and east on Monday.

Warnings for wind, rain and choppy waves remain in place at the start of next week.

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