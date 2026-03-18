SPAIN faces uncharted territory it approaches the end of the storm name list, with just two left in mid-March.

Spain recorded its 19th named storm of the 2025-26 season with the arrival of Storm Therese, and with more circling in the Atlantic it raises the prospect of a mini-list looming.

This is a historic first since storm naming began in the 2017-18 season.

The previous record was 17 storms in the 2023-24 season.

Only two names remain on the official storm list for this season.

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If a third storm arrives this season, meteorologists will have a problem.

If the list runs out, countries in the southwest European group will agree on a mini-list of five additional names, running from A to E.

Experts say the unusually high number of storms is linked to anticyclonic blocking patterns in northern Europe.

These patterns have altered Atlantic circulation, sending more weather fronts over the Iberian Peninsula than usual for mid-winter.

? Con la borrasca Therese son ya 19 los sistemas nombrados en la temporada 2025-26.



?? Es un récord absoluto desde que comenzaron a nombrarse borrascas en la temporada 2017-18.



?? Hasta ahora, la temporada con más nombramientos había sido la 2023-24: hubo 17 borrascas.



[2/2] pic.twitter.com/gPaiePUEMj — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 16, 2026

Low-pressure systems, where air rises and forms clouds and precipitation, are being diverted by persistent high-pressure anticyclones in Greenland and Scandinavia.

Normally, the Azores High and Icelandic Low regulate storm paths, keeping many Atlantic storms away from Spain in winter.

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The current blocking patterns force storms to find alternative routes, resulting in prolonged rain and grey skies across the country.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) confirmed the unusual atmospheric conditions are behind the record-breaking storm season.

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